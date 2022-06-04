Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Gujarat Board 12th Result 2022: Girls outperform boys, over 1000 schools bag 100% result

Gujarat board has declared the 12th result for the commerce stream. The girls have surpassed the boys at the GBSE HSC Result 2022.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

Gujarat Board 12th Result 2022: Girls outperform boys, over 1000 schools bag 100% result
Gujarat board result 20222 out

Gujarat Board 12th Result 2022: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the GSEB HSC Result 2022 for the commerce stream. 86.91 per cent of students have passed the Gujarat board 12th exam 2022 in the commerce stream.

Candidates who appeared for the GSEB 12th board exams 2022 can check the Gujarat Board class 12 result from the official site of GSEB on gseb.org

A total of 1064 schools have secured a 10 per cent pass percentage in this year’s Gujarat board 12th result. This year the girls with 89.23 per cent have surpassed the boys who have secured 84.67 per cent.

GSEB 12th Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
  • Click on GSEB HSC Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GSHSEB Class 12 result: How to check via SMS

  • Type GJ12S<space>Seat_Number
  • Send SMS to 58888111.Gujarat board 12th exam 2022.

A total of 3,35,145 students appeared for the Gujarat board 12th exam 2022.

Read: Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 12 Arts, Commerce result DECLARED at gseb.org, know pass percentage, toppers

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.