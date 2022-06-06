GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board class 10th Result DECLARED at gseb.org, know how to check merit list

File photo

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result of GSEB Class 10 exam at 7 am on June 6, 2022 (today). Candidates can check their results at GSEB's official website - www.gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 began on March 28, 2022, and ended on April 9, 2022.

Gujarat's Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced the date and time of the GSEB Class 10th result. Taking to Twitter he said, the result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-10 and Sanskrit first examination on June 6 at 8 am. However, the GSEB Class 10 Board result has been declared at 7 am today

Around 10 lakh students appear for this exam every year. GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 28, 2022 to April 9, 2022 following all covid-19 guidelines.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Steps to download results

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board - www.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the SSC Result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Insert your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your results will be released on the screen'

Step 5: Check your scores and take a printout for future use.

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2022 of Arts and Commerce streams have been announced on June 4, 2022. Nearly 7 lakh students of GSEB HSC Class 12 have received the Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2022.