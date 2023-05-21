GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th results expected next week at gseb.org

File photo

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB to announce the result of the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 general stream exams soon. However, The GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th and the GSEB Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) Class 12th results date and time have not been announced yet. Once released, the result will be available on the board website -- gseb.org for GSEB Class 10, 12 exams. GSEB science stream results were declared on May 2. The overall pass percentage GSEB science stream result was 65.58%.

GSEB results via SMS

Type an SMS in the format: SSC_Seat Number.

Send the message to 56263.

GSEB SSC result will be sent on the same number.

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of GSEB - gseb.org

Click on the 'GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023' notification

Enter details and click on the submit button

Enter your six-digit seat number and click on submit button

GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023 and save it