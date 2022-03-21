GSEB SSC hall ticket 2022: Gujarat Board releases class 10 admit card at gseb.org - Direct link

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the admit card for the GSEB SSC class 10 exam 2022 today (March 21, 2022). Candidates can download the admit card through the official website, gseb.org.

GSHSEB Class 10 board exams 2022 is scheduled to begin on March 29, 2022. Students are advised to carry the GSEB SSC exam 2022 admit card to the examination centre. Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Exam Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download

Visit the official website – gseb.org. On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC EXAM HALL TICKET MARCH 2022 ’ link. Enter your school index number

Enter your mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the GS & HSEB authorities. Click on the Login button to receive a One Time Password (OTP) on your registered email id or mobile no. Download the Gujarat SSC Exam 2022 admit card.

Direct link: ssc.gsebht.in

“In case you need to change your registered mobile no. or email id, please send your request on your school letter pad with principal signature & school index number to gsebht@gmail.com,” the board has instructed schools.