GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026: Gujarat Board to release scorecard tomorrow at 8 am at gseb.org; check steps to download

GSHS will announce the GSEB 10th Result 2026 on May 6. Students can check their results online through the official website and must keep their Seat Number handy.

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026 to be declared on May 6

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHS) will announce the GSEB 10th Result 2026 on May 6, Wednesday, at 8:00 am. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board SSC examinations, conducted in February-March, can check their results online through the official website: gseb.org.

The board will release the result link on its official website and activate it for the candidates to access their provisional marksheets using their Seat Number.

Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 Result 2026

Given below are the official links where students can check their GSEB 10th Result 2026.

-result.gseb.org

-gseb.org

-gsebeservice.com

GSEB SSC Result 2026 Scorecard: Check steps to download

After the results are declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board at 8:00 am on May 6, 2026, students can follow these steps to download their marksheet/scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official GSEB result portal: gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “SSC Result 2026” or “Class 10 Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your required credentials such as: Seat Number (as mentioned on admit card)

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button after entering details correctly.

Step 5: Your GSEB SSC 2026 result will appear on the screen with subject-wise marks.

Step 6: Download the marksheet PDF

Take a printout for future reference until the original marksheet is issued by the school