GSEB SSC (10th) Result 2023 TODAY: Check GSHSEB Gujarat Board Class 10th result DIRECT LINK here

File photo

Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 to be declared today (May 25) at 8 am by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). Once released, candidates can check the GSHSEB Gujarat Class 10 result 2023 on the official websit, gseb.org.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 via WhatsApp. To check the result, candidates will have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

The result of the Gujarat Board Class 12th exam 2023 for the Science stream has been already released. The Gujarat Board is expected to release the Class 12 result 2023 for Commerce and arts stream soon.

As many as 8 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB Gujarat SSC exam 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 10 exam 2023 was conducted between March 14 to March 28.

Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website of the board

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Gujarat Class 10 Board Result 2023: DIRECT LINK