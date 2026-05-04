GSEB HSC Exam Result 2026: Gujarat board Class 12th results announced at gseb.org, Check how to dowload scorecard

GSEB has announced the Class 12 HSC Result 2026 on May 4 at 10 AM.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Class 12th Result 2026: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced the Class 12 (HSC) results for 2026 today, May 4, at 10:00 AM. Students across Science, General, Vocational, Higher Secondary U.B., and Sanskrit Madhyama streams can now access their scorecards online.

Where to Check Your Result

Candidates can view their results through the board’s official website: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The result link is available directly on the homepage, allowing quick access once students log in.

Due to high traffic, the website may occasionally slow down. In such cases, students are advised to remain patient or try again after a short interval.

How to Download the Scorecard

Students can follow these simple steps to access their marksheets:

Visit the official website (gseb.org)

Click on the “HSC Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your six-digit seat number (as mentioned on the admit card)

Submit the details to view the result

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use

The digital marksheet will include subject-wise scores, grades, overall percentage, and qualifying status.

Minimum Passing Requirements

The qualifying criteria remain unchanged this year. Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as an overall aggregate of 33% to pass the examination.

Performance Trends

Looking at recent years, GSEB has maintained consistent performance levels. In 2025, the pass percentage stood at 83.51% for the Science stream and 93.7% for the General stream, while SSC results recorded an 83.08% pass rate.

Students are encouraged to download their results promptly and keep multiple copies for admission and verification purposes.