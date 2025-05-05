GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2025: Those who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - gseb.org. This time, 83.51% of students cleared the Science stream, while 93.7% passed the General stream.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the results of the Gujarat Board HSC or Class 12 board examinations for Science, General, and Vocational streams. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC exam can check their results on the official website - gseb.org. This year, a total of 83.51% of students cleared the Science stream, while 93.7% passed the General stream. Students will have to enter the seat number allotted to them in the exam hall to access their results.

This year, the GSEB board HSC Class 12 exams for the science stream were held between February 27 and March 10. The practical exams for Class 12 science stream were held on February 6, 2025

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2025: How to check Class 12 result