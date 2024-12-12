The GSEB HSC General stream examination will begin on February 27 and will conclude on March 17, 2025.

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the revised Datesheet for GSEB HSC Board Exam 2025. The Gujarat Board 12th general stream timetable is available on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board has revised the General stream test dates due to clash with Holi holiday, according to the official announcement. March 13, 2024, is the date of the Holi holiday.

The GSEB HSC General stream test is scheduled to begin on February 27 and will end on March 17, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm on the first day and from 3 pm to 6.15 pm on the second.

GSEB HSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: Steps to download revised timetable