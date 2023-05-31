GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce to release at 8 am today, steps to check scores via gseb.org, WhatsApp

Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results will be declared at 8 am today. Candidates will be able to check their scores via the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to announce the GSEB HSC Result 2023 today, May 31, 2023. Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results will be declared at 8 am today. Candidates will be able to check their scores via the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Students can also use WhatsApp to check results. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

The mark sheets of the students will be sent to schools and students can collect them from there.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: How to check marks using WhatsApp?

Students can use WhatsApp and send their seat numbers to 6357300971 to get results on their phones.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future use.