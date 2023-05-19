Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here

Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 will be declared soon at the official website-- gseb.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board classes 10, 12 results 2023 soon. Gujarat SSC, and HSC results will be declared on the official website-- gseb.org. 

There has been no official announcement regarding the same but as per various media reports, the Gujarat board result is likely to be out soon. GSEB has already declared the result for Class 12 science stream students on May 2, 2023. 

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to the official website, gseb.org.
  • Click on "GSEB SSC Result 2023 or GSEB HSC Result 2023."
  • Enter the required details at the login page.
  • Your GSEB Results 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • The result will appear on your screan
  • Check the result and take a printout for future reference. 

Read: Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Around 99.70% pass percentage recorded in Class 10th board result

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.