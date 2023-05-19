GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board classes 10, 12 results 2023 soon. Gujarat SSC, and HSC results will be declared on the official website-- gseb.org.
There has been no official announcement regarding the same but as per various media reports, the Gujarat board result is likely to be out soon. GSEB has already declared the result for Class 12 science stream students on May 2, 2023.
GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023: How to check
Read: Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Around 99.70% pass percentage recorded in Class 10th board result