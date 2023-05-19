GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here

GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board classes 10, 12 results 2023 soon. Gujarat SSC, and HSC results will be declared on the official website-- gseb.org.

There has been no official announcement regarding the same but as per various media reports, the Gujarat board result is likely to be out soon. GSEB has already declared the result for Class 12 science stream students on May 2, 2023.

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website, gseb.org.

Click on "GSEB SSC Result 2023 or GSEB HSC Result 2023."

Enter the required details at the login page.

Your GSEB Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Check the result and take a printout for future reference.

