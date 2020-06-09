Headlines

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC result 2020: 1,671 students secure above 90% marks; student pass percentage less than 2019

The appeared candidates can check their results on gujcet.gseb.org or gseb.org.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2020, 09:51 AM IST

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) has released the result of class 10 examinations on its official website gseb.org.

This year around 11 lakh students had appeared for the SSC exams and to pass the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall.

The appeared candidates can check their results on gujcet.gseb.org or gseb.org.

As per the reports, the pass percentage this year is 60.64 percent which is less than last year. In 2019, the pass percentage was 66.97 percent. 

As many as 291 schools in Gujarat have achieved 100 percent result. Among districts, Surat has emerged as the highest performing region once again with 74.66 pass percentage, and Dahod district has the lowest result this year. 

Out of all students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board Class 10 exams, 66.02 percent of girls have cleared the exams and the pass percentage among boys is 56.53 percent. 

The GSEB SSC examinations were held between March 5 and March 17. 

According to news reports, 1,671 students in the state have got A-1 grade.

How to check Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) SSC Class 10  Result:

1. Log in to the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board -- gseb.org
 
2. You'll find the option to enter your six-digit Seat No.
 
3. Submit your official credentials to the website and proceed
 
4. The result will appear on your screen
 
5. Download and save the result for future reference

DNA India wishes the very best of luck to students who appeared for the exam.

 

