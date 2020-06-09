GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 2020: Class 10 result declared; check here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) has released the result of class 10 examinations on its official website gseb.org.

This year over 11 lakh students had appeared for the SSC exams and to pass the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall.

The appeared candidates can check their results on gujcet.gseb.org or gseb.org.

The GSEB SSC examinations were held between March 5 and March 17.

How to check Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) SSC Class 10 Result:

1. Log in to the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board -- gseb.org 2. You'll find the option to enter your six-digit Seat No. 3. Submit your official credentials to the website and proceed 4. The result will appear on your screen 5. Download and save the result for future reference

DNA India wishes the very best of luck to students who appeared for the exam.