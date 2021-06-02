Headlines

Education

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC/SSC Time Table 2021 released, check direct link here

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC/SSC Exam 2021: Candidates can visit to- gseb.org to check the examination date sheet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2021, 10:55 AM IST

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC/SSC Exam 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board for classes 10 and 12 have released its  2021 examination timetable. Earlier, the exams were put on hold due to the severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

GSEB SSC (class 10) examination 2021 will be conducted from July 1 to July 8, while  GSEB HSC (class 12) examination 2021 will be conducted from July 1 to July 10. GSEB HSC General Stream Exam 2021 will be conducted from July 1 to July 16

Candidates can visit to- gseb.org to check the examination date sheet. 

Candidates appearing for GSEB class 10 and class 12 can also check their examination schedule via the direct link below.

The science stream will have the traditional way of the exam, with Part I of the exam being MCQs (Multiple-Choice Questions) worth 50 marks, using the OMR method. Part II will be descriptive, worth 50 marks. The time allotted will be 3 hours.

For the General stream, the paper will be conducted in the descriptive format worth 100 marks. 

The Gujarat HSC and SSC exams are being conducted under all the necessary precautions around the COVID-19 situation, required for the safe conduct of the examination, after postponing it for two months. A maximum of 20 students will be allowed in one classroom which will be equipped with CCTV cameras.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had earlier said that around 1.40 lakh students of the science stream and 5.43 lakh of the general stream (arts and commerce) are expected to sit for the class 12 board examination.

How to download GSEB HSC/SSC timetable-

Login to the GSEB website- gseb.org
On the homepage, open the ‘’Boards Website’’ link.
Under the ‘’News Highlights’’ section, click on ‘’Gujarat SSC Time Table 2021’’
Gujarat class 10 and 12 exam timetable 2021 PDF will open on the screen.
Download the PDF for future reference

