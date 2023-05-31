GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce today: Know time of release, ways to check result

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) is all set to declare the Gujarat board Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results 2023 on Wednesday, May 31. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their GSEB Class 12 result 2023 from the official website--gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board result 2023 will be out by 8 am today. Students can check their results using board exam seat numbers.

Apart from checking it on the official website, students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org

Click on GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023: Science result

The Science stream result was announced on May 2, 2023. The overall pass percentage of the Science stream this year is 65.58 per cent. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 per cent and for Group B is 61.71 per cent. A total of 1,25,563 students took the exam in March this year out of which 1,10,229 were regular students.