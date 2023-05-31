Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce today: Know time of release, ways to check result

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce results today at the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce today: Know time of release, ways to check result
Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) is all set to declare the Gujarat board Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results 2023 on Wednesday, May 31. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their GSEB Class 12 result 2023 from the official website--gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board result 2023 will be out by 8 am today. Students can check their results using board exam seat numbers. 

Apart from checking it on the official website, students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org
  • Click on GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your results will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the results and download the page 
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

Read: CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board Result 2023 tomorrow: Know date, time, other important details

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023: Science result 

The Science stream result was announced on May 2, 2023. The overall pass percentage of the Science stream this year is 65.58 per cent. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 per cent and for Group B is 61.71 per cent. A total of 1,25,563 students took the exam in March this year out of which 1,10,229 were regular students. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Result 2023: Board result for Arts, Commerce available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.