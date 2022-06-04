GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board class 10 result on June 6, check steps to download

File Photo

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has announced that the GSEB Class 10 results will be released at 8 am on June 6, 2022 - Monday.

Candidates will be able to check their results at GSEB's official website - www.gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 began on March 28, 2022, and ended on April 9, 2022.

Gujarat's Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced the date and time of the GSEB Class 10th result. Taking to Twitter he said, the result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-10 and Sanskrit first examination on June 6 at 8 am.

Around 10 lakh students appear for this exam every year.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Steps to download results

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board - www.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the SSC Result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Insert your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your results will be released on the screen'

Step 5: Check your scores and take a printout for future use.