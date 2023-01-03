Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT: Important dates, website, and how to check here

Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) class 10, 12 date sheet has been released today (January 3) at the official website. Candidates who applied for Gujarat Board SSC or HSC exam 2023 can now download their date sheet from the official website-- gseb.org.

According to the timetable, Gujarat board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 is scheduled to be held between March 14 to March 28. The Board will conduct the GSEB class 12 general and vocational stream exams between March 14 to March 29, 2023. The GSEB HSC science stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25, 2023.

Gujarat Board Exam 2023: How to download