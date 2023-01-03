Search icon
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT: Important dates, website, and how to check here

Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet has been released today at gseb.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) class 10, 12 date sheet has been released today (January 3) at the official website. Candidates who applied for Gujarat Board SSC or HSC exam 2023 can now download their date sheet from the official website-- gseb.org. 

According to the timetable, Gujarat board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 is scheduled to be held between March 14 to March 28. The Board will conduct the GSEB class 12 general and vocational stream exams between March 14 to March 29, 2023. The GSEB HSC science stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25, 2023.

Gujarat Board Exam 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of the GSEB-- gseb.org
  • On the homepage, Click on the ‘Board Website’ section
  • Under the latest notification section, click on the ‘Class-10 and Class-12 Exam Schedule March-2023’ link
  • A PDF document will appear on the screen
  • Your GSEB board exam schedule 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully
  • Download the GSEB datesheet 2023 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.
