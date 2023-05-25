Search icon
GSEB Board Class 10 SSC Result 2023: How to check Gujarat Board class 10th marksheet

The GSEB SSC result 2023 can be checked on the Board's official website at gseb.org by those who are waiting for it. At gsebeservice.com, you may also check the GSEB Class 10 result for 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

GSEB Board Class 10 SSC Result 2023: How to check Gujarat Board class 10th marksheet

Exams for the GSEB Class 10 were given from March 14 through March 31, 2023. By using their roll number and basic information, students can check the gseb.org 2023 Results. On May 25, 2023, at 8 AM, the results is be available online at gseb.org.

Performance in class 10 has a big impact on the student's future classes and possibilities for higher education. The Class 10 board exams are administered yearly by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB). Exams were held this year from March 14 through March 31 in several Gujarati cities. For pupils, the Gujarat Board 10th mark sheet download is crucial because it is taken into account forever. The Class 10th exams for the Gujarat Board were given in offline mode and consisted of two portions that tested students' ability. According to the official statement, the gseb.org 2023 results has been released on May 25 at 8 AM.

Steps to download marksheet

  • Open your PC or mobile phone browser and enter the website URL.
  • Search for the Gujarat Board 10th Mark sheet Download link and click on it.
  • Now you will see a new page on the computer screen, and here you have to enter your details, including the roll number. Also, ensure that you are entering the correct roll number, which is also available on your admit card.
  • Check the information entered by you on gseb.org and click the submit button.
  • Your Gujarat Board 10th Mark sheet 2023 is in front of you. You can download the online provision of your mark sheet.

