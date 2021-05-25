GSEB 12th Board Exam 2021 Date: BIG news for Gujarat Board HSC students

GSEB 12th Board Exam 2021: The Gujarat Board has announced that the class 12 board exams will be held in July 2021. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced the government's decision to conduct the Class 12 board examination as per the existing system. The GSEB 12th Board exams would begin with HSC Science and general stream exams from July 1.

For GSEB students, a 100 marks exam will be conducted with multiple choice questions for 50 marks and subjective paper for 50 marks. This will be applicable for students who have opted for science stream, however, students appearing for arts stream will have to appear for a 100-marks subjective exam, News18 reported.

"The exams of Science and General Streams will begin on July 1. Part-1 of Science stream will have multiple choice questions and the Part 2 will comprise descriptive writing," Education Minister made the announcement on Tuesday.

Date Sheet for GSEB 12th Board Exam 2021 will be announced in due course of time.

Earlier, the Education Ministry had asked states to submit detailed suggestions on Class 12 board exams by May 25. "The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May," Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had said after the meeting.

A decision on Maharashtra HSC exam 2021, MP Board Class 12 exam, RBSE class 12 exam, UP Board Class 12 exam and ICSE Class 12 board exam is expected to come in shortly.

Students in Gujarat appearing for board exams this year are advised to keep checking for updates on GSEB 12th Board Exam 2021 date.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce new exam dates for Class 12 students on June 1. "According to sources, the CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September," reported news agency PTI.