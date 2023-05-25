Headlines

Education

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 DECLARED, know how to check Gujarat Board GSEB SSC results at gseb.org

Gujarat Board announced GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 today at 8 am.

Raunak Jain

Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023: The much-anticipated moment has arrived as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has unveiled the GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 on this very day, May 25, 2023. The long-awaited outcome has been officially disclosed at the early hour of 8 am. Eager students, who had successfully enrolled for the SSC examination, can swiftly access their results through the official website of GSEB; gseb.org.

Not only limited to the confines of the official online platform, the GSHSEB class 10th results shall also be accessible via the immensely popular WhatsApp service. To avail themselves of this convenient alternative, aspiring candidates are kindly requested to forward their seat number to the following WhatsApp contact number: 6357300971. Rest assured, this shall allow a seamless pathway to the much-anticipated outcome.

Now, let us delve into a brief reflection upon the timeline of the Gujarat Class 10 board examination, which transpired within the state's educational domain from the 14th of March until the 28th of March in the year 2023. Astonishingly, a staggering number of approximately 8 lakh diligent candidates valiantly partook in the GSEB SSC examination throughout this academic year, further emphasizing the significance and scale of this grand educational endeavor.

