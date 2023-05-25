GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Rudra Gami stands out as topper, achieves astounding 99.9% score

Gujarat Board Class 10 Topper List 2023: Results revealed today.

GSEB class 10 Results 2023: The Educational Institute of Gujarat, known as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), has officially unveiled the much-anticipated outcomes of the GSEB class 10 examinations for the year 2023 on this very day, the 25th of May. In a dazzling display of academic brilliance, Rudra Gami, hailing from the humble abode of a farming family in Rajkot, has emerged victorious as the topper of the Gujarat SSC examination this year. With an astonishing percentile of 99.9, Rudra has etched her name indelibly in the annals of scholastic accomplishment.

A significant revelation to note is that these Gujarat SSC assessments, which occurred from the 14th to the 28th of March, 2023, witnessed a staggering participation rate of over 800,000 eager and ambitious students. This immense turnout is a testament to the sheer dedication and determination exhibited by the young minds of Gujarat.

To successfully navigate the labyrinthine path of the Gujarat board class 10 examination, aspirants are obliged to secure a minimum of 33 percent in each individual subject. Consequently, those who fail to achieve this prerequisite benchmark are bestowed with the opportunity to redeem themselves through the supplementary exam, an event whose specifics will be promptly divulged on the board's officially designated website.

Gaining insights from the preceding year's statistical data, it is revealed that the pass percentage for the GSEB SSC exams stood at a commendable 65.18 percent. A staggering cohort of approximately 700,000 students embarked on their academic odyssey by participating in the class 10 examinations during the calendar year of 2022.

Turning our attention to the grading system employed by the Gujarat Board for the class 10th examinations, we discover a multifaceted spectrum of achievements and acknowledgments. Scores ranging from 91 to 100 marks grant students the prestigious Grade A1, while the subsequent tier, comprising scores from 81 to 90 marks, elevates scholars to the esteemed Grade A2. A score ranging from 71 to 80 marks merits the recognition of Grade B1, with the subsequent tier of 61 to 70 marks meriting Grade B2. Continuing along this nuanced trajectory, scores ranging from 51 to 60 marks gain the commendable Grade C1, while scores from 41 to 50 marks achieve Grade C2. The range of 35 to 40 marks merits the recognition of Grade D, while scores fluctuating between 21 and 35 marks are acknowledged as Grade E1. Finally, scores spanning from 0 to 20 marks are designated with the humbling Grade E2.

