GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Rudra Gami stands out as topper, achieves astounding 99.9% score

Headlines

Meet man who completed PhD at 21 from IISC, became IIT professor at 22, was terminated from IIT due to…

Rs 15000 off on Samsung Fold 5, Samsung Flip 5, full offer details

KBC 15: Harsha Verma fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Mohammed Rafi question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you answer?

This Airline unveils 'adults-only' zone with enhanced features on flights; offerings include...

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rs 15000 off on Samsung Fold 5, Samsung Flip 5, full offer details

KBC 15: Harsha Verma fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Mohammed Rafi question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you answer?

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

Neeraj Chopra's daily diet revealed

5 habits to avoid before sleep

9 symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce Playing XI for the opening match against Nepal

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

KBC 15: Harsha Verma fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Mohammed Rafi question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you answer?

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

HomeEducation

Education

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Rudra Gami stands out as topper, achieves astounding 99.9% score

Gujarat Board Class 10 Topper List 2023: Results revealed today.

article-main
Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

GSEB class 10 Results 2023: The Educational Institute of Gujarat, known as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), has officially unveiled the much-anticipated outcomes of the GSEB class 10 examinations for the year 2023 on this very day, the 25th of May. In a dazzling display of academic brilliance, Rudra Gami, hailing from the humble abode of a farming family in Rajkot, has emerged victorious as the topper of the Gujarat SSC examination this year. With an astonishing percentile of 99.9, Rudra has etched her name indelibly in the annals of scholastic accomplishment.

A significant revelation to note is that these Gujarat SSC assessments, which occurred from the 14th to the 28th of March, 2023, witnessed a staggering participation rate of over 800,000 eager and ambitious students. This immense turnout is a testament to the sheer dedication and determination exhibited by the young minds of Gujarat.

To successfully navigate the labyrinthine path of the Gujarat board class 10 examination, aspirants are obliged to secure a minimum of 33 percent in each individual subject. Consequently, those who fail to achieve this prerequisite benchmark are bestowed with the opportunity to redeem themselves through the supplementary exam, an event whose specifics will be promptly divulged on the board's officially designated website.

Gaining insights from the preceding year's statistical data, it is revealed that the pass percentage for the GSEB SSC exams stood at a commendable 65.18 percent. A staggering cohort of approximately 700,000 students embarked on their academic odyssey by participating in the class 10 examinations during the calendar year of 2022.

Turning our attention to the grading system employed by the Gujarat Board for the class 10th examinations, we discover a multifaceted spectrum of achievements and acknowledgments. Scores ranging from 91 to 100 marks grant students the prestigious Grade A1, while the subsequent tier, comprising scores from 81 to 90 marks, elevates scholars to the esteemed Grade A2. A score ranging from 71 to 80 marks merits the recognition of Grade B1, with the subsequent tier of 61 to 70 marks meriting Grade B2. Continuing along this nuanced trajectory, scores ranging from 51 to 60 marks gain the commendable Grade C1, while scores from 41 to 50 marks achieve Grade C2. The range of 35 to 40 marks merits the recognition of Grade D, while scores fluctuating between 21 and 35 marks are acknowledged as Grade E1. Finally, scores spanning from 0 to 20 marks are designated with the humbling Grade E2.

Read more: GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Know how to check Gujarat board class 10 results via WhatsApp

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From chocolate, dairy products to raw bones: 10 foods that are toxic for dogs

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's next film to feature his son Utkarsh Sharma and this National Award winner: Report

Meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran, St Xavier's alumna, as stunning as Bollywood actresses

Man stumbles upon series of tunnels under his home, what happens next will blow you away

Educational qualification of scientists behind Chandrayaan-3 mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE