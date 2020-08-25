Greta Thunberg backs students demand to defer JEE, NEET 2020; says 'exams amid COVID-19 deeply unfair'

One more name has been added to the growing list of people seeking postponement of JEE-NEET exams which are going to be held in the month of September amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday expressed her disappointment on Twitter and said it is deeply unfair for Indian students to sit for national exams amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that JEE will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET on September 13. This comes amid demands from students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Thunberg called for the postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main entrance exams, saying that millions have already been affected by the floods in states like Bihar, Gujarat, and Assam.

"It's deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," the 17-year-old activist tweeted.

Sweden's Greta Thunberg is one of the most vocal climate change activists in the world. In September last year, she led a climate change protest that involved 7.6 million people across 185 countries. She also confronted the world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, with her angry and emotional speech that went viral across social media.

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September. Several Indian political leaders have also called for the postponement of NEET, JEE Mains 2020 until the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams.