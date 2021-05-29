GPSC Civil Service Prelims exam 2021 result declared, check direct link here

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of the GPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2021. The result can be checked through the official website of GPSC, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The provisional result is for the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2, and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officer's Service, Class-2.

The GPSC exams were held on March 21, 2021. The candidates who have qualified for the exam are now eligible to appear for Main Written Examination. All these candidates have to apply again for admission to the main examination in the detailed application form, as per the instruction of the commission.

A total of 6152 candidates have qualified for the exam. All qualified candidates can apply through the online application form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination proposed to be conducted on July 19, 21, 23 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre.

The candidates can check their marks from May 31 (4 pm) onwards by using his/her credentials on weblink to be displayed on Commission’s website: gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Steps to Download GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link given at the left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Now click on the link 'PT / Mains Results'

Step 4: Click on the link - ‘Eligibility List (Main) - 26/2020-21 List of Eligible Candidates for Mains Written Examination."

Step 5: Download GPSC Result PDF and check your Roll Number

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 Direct Link: Click Here