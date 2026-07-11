Govt orders action against NCERT officials for skipping court in paper procurement case

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has ordered a thorough investigation into the role of NCERT officials and strict against them for not appearing in the Delhi High Court to defend its decision to blacklist a paper supplier.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has ordered a thorough investigation into the role of NCERT officials, also strict against them, who failed to appear in the Delhi High Court to defend its decision to blacklist a private firm for delaying the supply of textbooks, sources said.

Bafna Global Venture Private Limited moved the Delhi High Court on June 24 against the NCERT order on June 22 blacklisting it for two years from participating in the procurement process of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

As no officials from the NCERT appeared for the high court hearing, the court gave protection to the firm from discretionary action till further orders. The court also restricted the NCERT from demanding over Rs 6 crore bank guarantee furnished by the paper supplier.

The ministry has asked NCERT to probe into how Bafna Global Venture Private Limited was hired even after not meeting the required conditions, why it subsequently failed to adhere to the paper-supply schedule and how the council’s case went unrepresented in court.

According to the reports, taking cognizance of the situation, Dharmendra Pradhan noted that NCERT had failed to effectively defend its blacklisting decision before the court and therefore ordered strict action against the officials responsible for the lapse. “The minister has ordered accountability for the officials be fixed who failed to take the necessary legal steps, reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach towards administrative and legal lapses while ensuring greater accountability in textbook production and procurement,” a source told news agency PTI.

“The ministry has asked NCERT to examine how Bafna Global Venture Private Limited was selected despite allegedly not meeting the required conditions, why it subsequently failed to adhere to the paper-supply schedule and how the council’s case went unrepresented in court,” the source further added.

In its argument, the firm defended its stance to delay printing of books in the court and said that it happened because hydrogen peroxide, the bleaching agent for the purpose of manufacturing of paper, was not available due to the war in Iran.

The case is now listed for July 20 in the Delhi High Court.