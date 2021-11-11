Govt jobs latest update: Bumper vacancies in Income Tax Department, check details, direct link

If you are a sportsperson and looking for a government job then this news is for you. The Income Tax Department is on the lookout for meritorious sportspersons to fill various positions across the Delhi region. The department has issued a notification for 21 posts including Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff.

The deadline for the application is November 15. However, candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala can submit their applications till November 30.

For successful submission of the application, the candidates must post all the required documents addressed to The Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002.

Here's the direct link to the notification.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Posts available

Total posts: 21

- Tax Assistant: 11

- Stenographer: 5

- Multi-Tasking Staff: 5

Eligibility

For the position of Tax Assistant, the candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

For Stenographer posts, candidates who have passed class 12th or equivalent examination will be eligible. While for Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies, candidates should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

How to apply

The applicants are required to enclose attested copies of the following certificates:

- Matriculation/SSC or equivalent certificate for proof of age.

- Certificates of Educational qualifications.

- Sports/games certificates

- Copy of Aadhar Card

- SC/ST/OBC caste certificate (If required).

- Latest coloured photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer

Age limit

The minimum age for the posts has been kept at 18 years while the maximum age is capped at 27 years. For OBC applicants, a relaxation of 5 years will be given as per government rules whereas, SC/ST category applicants will get a 10-year relaxation.