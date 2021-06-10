Govt jobs in India Post: Last date to apply today, no exam required - here's how to apply

If you are looking for a government job then this news is for you. The last day for applying for 2428 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks in India Post in the Maharashtra circle is Thursday (June 10). All interested candidates can apply to these posts if they are eligible.

Before applying, the candidates are advised to read the official notification of India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 (Maharashtra circle) before applying.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Here are the steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates have to register in the Registration module once per cycle. They will get a unique registration number.

Step 2: UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man need to make pay the fees for application. If the payment is made online and no confirmation is received after the deduction of the amount from the bank account, candidates can wait up to 72 hours for settlement. Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office.

Step 3: Fill the application, upload documents and submit post preferences. Preview and take a printout.

After completion of these steps, the application will be treated as submitted.

Educational qualifications

For the educational qualifications, the candidate must have passed Secondary School Examination of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.