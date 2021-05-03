Govt jobs for 10th pass candidates in Bihar Postal Department, here's how to apply

There is a good news for those who are looking for a government job. Indian Postal Department has released information for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks for Bihar Circle (Bihar GDS Recruitment 2021).

This vacancy is for 10th pass candidates and those interested can apply for these posts through the official website www.appost.in.

Information about vacancies in the Bihar circle of the Indian Postal Department (Dak Vibhag) has been given through notification. According to this, a total of 1,940 vacant posts will be filled.

It is advised to apply for these posts only after reading the notification thoroughly. If any mistake or deficiency is found in the online application form, it can be cancelled.

For the recruitment of Bihar Circle Gramin Dak Sevak post (Bihar GDS Recruitment 2021), a candidate must have passed 10th from any board. Along with this, the candidate should also have knowledge of English and local language.

Candidates applying for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak of Bihar Circle (Bihar GDS Recruitment 2021) should be between 18 to 40 years old. At the same time, the maximum age limit of 3 years has been given to the candidates of OBC category and 5 years relaxation has been given to those belonging to SC and ST category. These posts will be selected on the basis of merit. There will be no written examination.

The last date for the online application is May 26, 2021.