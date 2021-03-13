Govt job alert! UPSC invites applications for 822 posts at upsc.gov.in, get details here

All eligible and interested candidates can register themselves through the official website upsc.gov.in on or before March 24, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission is hiring for various posts through CS(P)E-2021 (including IFoS(P)E-2021) exam at the official website of UPSC. All eligible and interested candidates can register themselves through the official website upsc.gov.in on or before March 24, 2021.

A total of 822 vacancies will be recruited through this drive out of which 712 vacancies are for Civil Services Exam and 110 are for Indian Forest Services Exam. The exam for CS(P)E-2021 (including IFoS(P)E-2021) will be conducted on June 27, 2021 across the country.

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Vacancy Details

Civil Services (IAS) - 712 Vacancies

Indian Forest Services (IFS) - 110 Vacancies

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

UPSC IAS Civil Services Exam 2021: The candidate must hold a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.

UPSC IFS Prelims 2021: The candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.

Age limit

UPSC IAS (Civil Services) - A Candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years.

UPSC IFS 2021 - A Candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years.

UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021 Selection Criteria

The civil services exam comprises two successive stages. i.e. Prelims and Mains and Interview. While The Indian Forest Service Examination, the candidate will have a score in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam. The final list of the candidates for the interview round will be prepared on the basis of mains marks and interview.

Candidates must note that the online applications will be only invited for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam and IFS (Indian Forest Services). The Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Exam and Indian Forest Services Prelims 2021 will have to apply online again and submit online detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents.

Direct link of the UPSC notification.