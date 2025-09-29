Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details

The government is set to make Ayurveda part of the health education curriculum in schools and colleges, said Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav. NCERT and UGC are collaborating to create course modules for school and higher education to bring the younger generation closer to Ayurveda.

The government is set to make Ayurveda part of the health education curriculum in schools and colleges, said Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav. The minister said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are collaborating to create course modules for school and higher education to bring the younger generation closer to the principles of holistic health.

States like Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh have already incorporated the Indian knowledge system in school education, Jadhav said. “Discussions are underway with NCERT and UGC for preparing course modules for the school education and higher education,” the minister told PTI. He also said that the Ayush Ministry is working on growing evidence-based research to put Ayurveda on a global level. Jadhav said that the Ayush Ministry is focusing on evidence-based research.

The minister said that progress in the field has already started with high-quality clinical trials being conducted through the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and other research institutions. In partnership with WHO, standards are being set to further strengthen the scientific credibility of Ayurvedic treatments, Jadhav said. On the competition between modern medicine and Indian healing practices, Jadhav said that the goal is to develop an integrated healthcare model.

“Allopathy and AYUSH systems are complementary to each other, not competitors. Through the National AYUSH Mission and AYUSH Grid, we are working towards combining the benefits of both systems to provide better and more comprehensive healthcare services,” he said.

As part of a broader policy of the government, it has deployed AYUSH doctors in Health and Wellness Centres to boost public health infrastructure under the National AYUSH Mission. These doctors would especially work in rural and remote areas to facilitate primary healthcare services to those in unreachable zones.

“We have not only established AYUSH systems with scientific evidence, but also succeeded in spreading them to the masses and gaining global acceptance. From giving Yoga a global identity to the establishment of the WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine, and through initiatives like International Yoga Day, AYUSH Chairs, and international Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), we have made historic achievements for global holistic health,” he said.

He stressed that the government's priority is balanced and equal development. The ministry is giving everyone equal opportunities by preserving the uniqueness of each system, while promoting modern research, standardisation, and education.

Through the National AYUSH Mission (NAM), AYUSH health centres and medicinal gardens are being developed across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)