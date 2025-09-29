Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Presentation ceremony delayed after India win record-extending 9th title – Here’s why

Home Minister Amit Shah issues BIG statement on naxalism: 'A significant transformation...'

Typhoon Bualoi: Vietnam suspends 4 airports, over 2 lakhs people moved to safety, know how powerful it is

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Awez Darbar evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show

Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details

Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of Ya Ali at Ziro Festival, video goes viral - Watch

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-fer, Tilak Varma’s fifty power India to record 9th title

'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video

Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...

IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav scripts history, surpasses Lasith Malinga’s Asia Cup record with 4 wickets vs Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Presentation ceremony delayed after India win record-extending 9th title – Here’s why

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Presentation ceremony delayed after India win

Home Minister Amit Shah issues BIG statement on naxalism: 'A significant transformation...'

Amit Shah's BIG statement on naxalism: 'A significant transformation...'

Typhoon Bualoi: Vietnam suspends 4 airports, over 2 lakhs people moved to safety, know how powerful it is

Typhoon Bualoi: Vietnam suspends 4 airports, over 2 lakhs people moved to safety

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details

The government is set to make Ayurveda part of the health education curriculum in schools and colleges, said Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav. NCERT and UGC are collaborating to create course modules for school and higher education to bring the younger generation closer to Ayurveda.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 12:26 AM IST

Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details
Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The government is set to make Ayurveda part of the health education curriculum in schools and colleges, said Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav. The minister said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are collaborating to create course modules for school and higher education to bring the younger generation closer to the principles of holistic health.

States like Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh have already incorporated the Indian knowledge system in school education, Jadhav said. “Discussions are underway with NCERT and UGC for preparing course modules for the school education and higher education,” the minister told PTI. He also said that the Ayush Ministry is working on growing evidence-based research to put Ayurveda on a global level. Jadhav said that the Ayush Ministry is focusing on evidence-based research.

The minister said that progress in the field has already started with high-quality clinical trials being conducted through the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and other research institutions. In partnership with WHO, standards are being set to further strengthen the scientific credibility of Ayurvedic treatments, Jadhav said. On the competition between modern medicine and Indian healing practices, Jadhav said that the goal is to develop an integrated healthcare model.

“Allopathy and AYUSH systems are complementary to each other, not competitors. Through the National AYUSH Mission and AYUSH Grid, we are working towards combining the benefits of both systems to provide better and more comprehensive healthcare services,” he said.

As part of a broader policy of the government, it has deployed AYUSH doctors in Health and Wellness Centres to boost public health infrastructure under the National AYUSH Mission. These doctors would especially work in rural and remote areas to facilitate primary healthcare services to those in unreachable zones.

“We have not only established AYUSH systems with scientific evidence, but also succeeded in spreading them to the masses and gaining global acceptance. From giving Yoga a global identity to the establishment of the WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine, and through initiatives like International Yoga Day, AYUSH Chairs, and international Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), we have made historic achievements for global holistic health,” he said.

He stressed that the government's priority is balanced and equal development. The ministry is giving everyone equal opportunities by preserving the uniqueness of each system, while promoting modern research, standardisation, and education.

Through the National AYUSH Mission (NAM), AYUSH health centres and medicinal gardens are being developed across the country. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, calls incident 'deeply saddening'
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in stampede at Vijay's Karur rally
'71 runs in five innings': Irfan Pathan sounds alarm over Suryakumar Yadav’s form ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final
Irfan Pathan sounds alarm over Suryakumar Yadav’s form ahead of India vs Pakista
Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...
Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited
This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years, it is located in...
This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years, it is located in...
Are hand dryers safe? Here’s why you should avoid them in public toilets
Are hand dryers safe? Here’s why you should avoid them in public toilets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE