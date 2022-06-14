Government putting efforts to add agriculture in school curriculum: Agriculture Minister

Goverment making efforts to introduce agriculture in school

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is actively trying to include agriculture as part of the school curriculum. While addressing a brainstorming session organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Tomar said that Agriculture is the priority and strength of the Indian economy and the agricultural sector acts as the backbone in adverse conditions.

The agriculture minister also pointed out the necessity of mainstreaming the agriculture curriculum in school education under the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The ICAR session discussed the development of policy and pathway to introduce agriculture as a subject in the course curriculum and provide the option for students to explore a career in the various areas of the farm sector.



National Council of Education Research and Training professor and head of the department of curriculum studies Anita Nuna said: "The NEP-2020 will enable the overall development of school students besides just providing them with the bookish knowledge. It will also equip the students to convert the knowledge to action."

ICAR director general Trilocan Mohapatra, ICAR deputy director-general (Education) RC Agrawal and Association of India Universities general secretary Pankaj Mittal were present in the session.

Experts from the ICAR, NCERT, CBSE along with various school principals and teachers participated and deliberated on the need and process for the introduction of agriculture as a subject in the school curriculum.

(With inputs from PTI)

