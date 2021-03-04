Government jobs: Notification issued for 156 vacancies in Haryana PSC, check important dates, other details

Haryana Public Service Commission has released the notification of PCS Exam-2021. According to the notification, 156 vacancies have to be filled at various posts. In this 83 posts are unreserved, while 9 posts are reserved for EWS, 18 BA-A, 8 BC-B, and 28 SC categories. Candidates can apply online through hpsc.gov.in.

Important dates

Last Date of Application - 02 April 2021Prelims Exam - May / June 2021Main Examination - August 2021

Description of postsHaryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) - 48 posts.Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) - 46 postsAssistant Employment Officer (AEO) - 21 posts.Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) - 14 postsDeputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) - 07 posts.District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) - 05 postsTehsildar - 04 posts.Traffic Manager - 03 posts.Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies - 01 postDistrict Food and Supplies Officer - 02 posts.Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer - 05 posts.

Age LimitFor posts other than DSP - 18 to 42 years.For DSP - 18 to 27 years.SC, BC, unmarried women, ST category will get 5 years relaxation in age.

Educational QualificationGraduate in any stream

Exam patternPre-examination will be of 200 marks. There will be 100 marks general study paper and 100 marks civil service aptitude test. Objective-type questions will be asked in both papers. The exam will also have negative marking. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

After qualifying the pre-exam, there will be a main test of 600 marks. There will be four papers in English, Hindi, General Studies, and one optional subject, total. There will be an interview after passing it.