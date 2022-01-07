BSF Recruitment 2022: 2788 Constable Tradesman posts announced - Check Eligibility, Age Limit

Here's some good news for those individuals who have been waiting to serve the Indian Army because the Border Security Force (BSF) has announced applications for the post of Constable (Tradesman) for their 2022 recruitment.

BSF is looking to hire a total of 2788 posts through this recruitment drive. Candidates interested in applying for this post can do so by visiting the official website of BSF - rectt.bsf.gov.in

As per reports, men and women will be allowed to apply for this position. The application process will commence from January 15, 2022, and continue till February 28, 2022.

Required Qualification:

Interested candidates should be class 10 pass with 2 years experience or with a 1-year certificate course from ITI or a minimum 1-year experience in the trade or 2 years diploma in ITI in trade.

The age limit for this position has been set between 18 years to 23 years. Candidates will be selected through PST, PET, Documents Verification, Trade Test, Written Test and Medical Examination.

Candidates have been advised to read the notification for the post thoroughly before applying.