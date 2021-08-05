Government Jobs 2021 in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces 22,921 recruitment in Assam education department

Assam government has announced employment opportunities for more than 20000 posts in Assam. The state government will begin the application process for more than 22000 vacancies in the education department. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will launch the ‘major’ recruitment drive in the state education department including appointments in Bodo, Garo and Hindi mediums etc.

In a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Assam government has announced to fill 22,921 vacancies this year in the Assam education department. The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting chaired by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Out of 22921 vacancies, 10,000 posts is for primary education recruitment and 12,921 for secondary education recruitment--which are yet to be filled.

Special Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be held to fill up 1,464 job posts reserved for ST (Hills) and also for recruitment in Bodo, Garo and Manipuri medium institutions under the education department in Assam.

CM announced the ‘major’ recruitment drive through the Twitter account, “Decisions taken in our weekly Cabinet meeting today will provide relief to Gorkha community, ensure land rights of indigenous people, initiate major recruitment drive in Education Dept including appointment in Bodo, Garo and Hindi mediums, etc.”