Government job: Apply for 1553 Junior Lineman position at TSSPDCL, check details

The Southern Electricity Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) marks March 28, 2023, as the final day for applicants to apply for Junior Lineman positions. Applicants who have not yet applied may do so at www.tssouthernpower.com, which is the website's official address.

From April 1 until April 4, applicants may update their submissions. A total of 1553 Junior Lineman positions will be filled as a result of this recruitment effort. The exam will be held on April 30 and the hall tickets will be made available on April 24.

For their online application, each applicant must pay a processing charge of Rs. 200. The applicants must also pay a 120 rupee examination fee in addition to this. Candidates from EWS and the SC/ST/BC communities, however, are exempt from paying the examination fee.

Go to www.tssouthernpower.com to access the official website. Click the career tab on the homepage. Then select the submit application button. Complete the application form. Pay the application fees. Upload each of the necessary documents.

Note: Submit the form and take a copy for the future.