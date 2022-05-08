Rajasthan Police Constable admit card released at police.rajasthan.gov.in: Check steps to download the hall ticket

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has released the Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2022 on Saturday, May 7.

Candidates can download their hall tickets through the official websites —police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written exams will be held from May 13 to May 16, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts.

Through this Sarkari Naukri recruitment drive, a total of over 4000 posts will be filled.

Candidates can check the steps and a direct link to download the admit card below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022: Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website— police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Click here to get your admit card” given under Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 section.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘login’ option.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth and click on the log in option.

Step 5: Your Rajasthan Police Constable exam admit card 2022 will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

