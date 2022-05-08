BPSC paper leak: Bihar Public Service Commission cancels 67th preliminary exam 2022

File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary or Pre-Exam 2022 conducted on Sunday. This comes hours after the paper was leaked just minutes before the exam was scheduled to start.

The decision was taken by the commission after the question paper went viral on various WhatsApp and Telegram groups.

Taking cognizance of the BPSC Paper leak, the commission has decided to cancel the exam conducted today. Now the new exam dates would be announced in due course of time on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

In an official notice, BPSC has shared that the exam was scheduled for today – May 8, 2022. The question paper, however, went viral online. When the news of the same was received, the commission set forth into an enquiry. Basis its understanding of the situation, the exam was decided to be cancelled.

Earlier, a three-member committee was formed by the Bihar Public Service Commission to investigate the matter.

Moreover, hundreds of candidates created a ruckus today at the Veer Kunwar Singh College examination center in Arrah on the allegation of paper leak.

