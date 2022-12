Government Exam Calendar December 2022: From SSC CGL, CTET, IBPS SO to SBI Clerk Mains, SBI PO Prelims exam

File Photo

December 2022 is a busy month as a lot of government exams are going to be held this month. Some of them include SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, CTET Exam Date, SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2, SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE), SBI PO Prelims Exam Date, RPSC Grade 2 Sr Teacher, BPSC Head Teacher Exam Date, among others.

Candidates who are preparing for any of the above-mentioned or any other government exams can get to know the latest update on the government exam dates here in the list mentioned below.

Government Exam Calendar December 2022

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2022 (Tier-1)

December 1 to 13, 2022

Kerala TET Exam Date

December 3 and 4, 2022

HTET Exam 2022

December 3 and 4, 2022

SBI CBO Exam 2022

December 4, 2022

FCI Manager Exam 2022

December 10 and 17, 2022

HP TET Exam 2022

December 10, 11, 12, and 25, 2022

WBTET Exam 2022

December 11, 2022

SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2

December 11, 2022

SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination 2022 (CBE)

December 14 to 16, 2022

SBI PO Prelims Exam

December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022

RPSC Grade 2 Sr Teacher

December 21 to 27, 2022

BPSC Head Teacher Exam

December 18, 2022

BSSC CGL

December 23 and 24, 2022

IBPS SO Prelims

December 24 and 31, 2022

CTET Exam 2022

December 2022 (tentative)

SBI Clerk 2022 Mains Exam

December 2022 (tentative)

OTET Exam 2022

December 2022 (tentative)

BPSC 67th Mains Exam

December 29, 30, and 31, 2022.