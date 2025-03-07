Sergey Brin urges Alphabet employees to work 60-hour weeks to accelerate Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) development.

The competition in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is intensifying, with tech giants and nations racing to lead in this transformative field. While China urges its AI experts to avoid collaborating with rival countries like the United States, companies such as Google are charging ahead. Google co-founder Sergey Brin recently suggested that employees at Alphabet, Google's parent company, should work up to 60 hours a week to accelerate the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—a technology that aims to exceed the capabilities of the human mind.

Sergey Brin’s Journey from Russia to Silicon Valley

Sergey Brin, now 51 and with a net worth exceeding USD 135 billion (according to Forbes), played a key role in making Google a household name. His path to success, however, began far from Silicon Valley. Born in Russia, Brin moved to the U.S. at the age of six after his father was denied a physics degree due to rising antisemitism. The Brin family's move to America opened the door to opportunities that might not have been possible in Russia, and it's fascinating to think that without this shift, Google, as we know it today, might not exist.

Growing up in Maryland, Brin attended Montessori school and later graduated from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in 1990. His talent for math and science was evident early on, likely influenced by his father, Michael Brin, a mathematics professor at the University of Maryland. Sergey continued his education at the University of Maryland, College Park, graduating with top honors in mathematics and computer science.

From Stanford to Google’s Birth

Brin's academic journey continued with a prestigious National Science Foundation fellowship to Stanford University. There, he wrote over a dozen research papers on data mining and pattern extraction, contributing valuable insights to the field. His work included titles like "Extracting Patterns and Relations from the World Wide Web" and "Dynamic Itemset Counting and Implication Rules for Market Basket Data".

At Stanford, Brin met Larry Page, who was working on a "PageRank" algorithm. The duo co-authored influential papers, including "The Anatomy of a Large-Scale Hypertextual Web Search Engine", which became one of the most downloaded academic papers. Their collaboration led to the creation of Google, a name inspired by the term "googol" (a 1 followed by 100 zeros) to represent the vast amount of data their search engine could handle.

In 1998, Google transitioned from a college project to a private company, with its first servers moving from Page’s dorm room to a friend’s garage in Menlo Park, California. Brin and Page paused their Ph.D. studies to focus entirely on growing their company. Although Brin did not formally study business, his expertise in computer science and data analytics helped him navigate the business world successfully.

Today, Brin is urging Alphabet employees to work harder to develop AGI, demonstrating his continued drive to push the boundaries of technology.