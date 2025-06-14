Have you ever wondered how much CEOs of big companies like Google and Apple earn? Let's find out in this article.

Today, tech company CEOs are celebrated for their business expertise and the impressive salaries they command. Giants like Alphabet (the parent company of Google) and Apple are recognized worldwide. A closer look at their CEOs' compensation packages offers valuable insights. This analysis will compare the salaries of Apple's Tim Cook and Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, providing a perspective on the earnings of some of the most successful leaders. The information could potentially inspire those aiming for similar achievements in their professional lives.

How much Google CEO earns?

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc., is a prominent figure in the tech industry, known for his high compensation. As per Alphabet's 2023 Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Sundar Pichai's base salary for 2022 was $2 million. However, his total compensation, which includes stock options and bonuses, reached approximately $226 million.

How much Apple CEO earns?

Apple Inc.'s 2023 Proxy Statement reveals that CEO Tim Cook also received a substantial salary. In 2022, Tim Cook's base salary was $3 million, with total compensation, including stock awards and bonuses, amounting to approximately $99.4 million.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai vs Apple's CEO Tim Cook: Who gets highest salary?

Recent reports indicate a narrowing gap in compensation. According to a January 2025 report by ABP News, both Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai now have annual salaries in the range of $70 to $75 million. However, in 2022, Sundar Pichai's earnings were notably higher than Tim Cook's, largely due to his stock package, positioning him among the world's highest-paid CEOs.