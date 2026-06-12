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Good News for NEET 2026 Aspirants: Longer exam time, bigger space for rough work; NTA changes explained

NTA calls these “small, thoughtful changes” to reduce stress during high-stakes exams. The agency reaffirmed a fair, secure, candidate-friendly NEET. Details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Good News for NEET 2026 Aspirants: Longer exam time, bigger space for rough work; NTA changes explained
NEET UG 2026: NTA announces changes in exam duration(Representational AI-generated Image)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced an extension of the examination window for the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 examination, scheduled for Sunday (June 21), in a series of student-centric measures to make the exam more comfortable and convenient for candidates.

NEET (UG) 2026: NTA announces a series of changes

The NTA has increased the examination window to 195 minutes, from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. This window includes invigilation formalities such as signing at the start and end of the exam, which previously reduced candidates' effective working time. 

The number of pages for rough work in the question-paper booklet has been doubled, from two to four pages for candidates to work through calculations and reasoning. For Left-handed candidates, who constitute nearly 10% of examinees, NTA has redesigned the placement of rough-work pages. Two rough-work pages will now be placed immediately after the instruction page, in addition to the pages at the end. The redesign applies to both the English and regional-language versions of the question paper.

NEET UG 2026: Why did NTA make changes?

NTA calls these “small, thoughtful changes” to reduce stress during high-stakes exams. The agency reaffirmed a fair, secure, candidate-friendly NEET. "By setting the window at 195 minutes inclusive of formalities, we have ensured that the time available for the examination is fully protected," the agency said in a statement.

"These small, thoughtful changes in examination design can make a meaningful difference to a candidate's comfort during the high-stakes hours of the exam," the NTA said, reaffirming its commitment to conduct NEET (UG) 2026 in a fair, secure, and candidate-friendly manner.

The agency emphasised that it would continue to improve the examination experience for the lakhs of aspirants who appear each year.NEET-UG 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests.

 

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