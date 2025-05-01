EDUCATION
A total of 32 students from Dhirubhai Ambani International School appeared for the exam. The school's average score was an impressive 96.7%. An overwhelming 27 students achieved scores of 95% and above, while 31 students secured scores of 90% and above.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the ICSE Class 10th results on April 30 at 11 am. The results showcased exceptional academic performance from various schools across the country. One institution that stood out was Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which showcased outstanding results in the ICSE 2025 examination.
How many students appread from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Class 10th exam?
Only one student scored between 89% and 90%. This remarkable performance is a testament to the school's commitment to providing quality education.
Who topped class 10th at DAIS?
According to Free Press Journal's report, the top performers at Dhirubhai Ambani International School included Anoushka Tandon and Rihaan Sodhani, who secured the highest marks of 99.6%. Other high achievers included Yatharth Khurana and Jayaditya Pankaj Gupta, who scored 99%, and Sharanya Badala and Apoorv Gupta, who earned 98.8%. These students' exceptional performance reflects their hard work, resilience, and collaborative spirit.
Proud moment for Dhirubhai AmbaniInternational School
Anjana Roy, Head of Middle School & ICSE, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, expressed pride in the students' achievement, saying, "We are immensely proud of our students — 84% of the cohort scored above 95% and 97% of the cohort scored above 90%, which is a reflection of their hard work, resilience, and collaborative spirit." She further added that the school's faculty prepared students well for the analytical exam format, enabling them to showcase their strong conceptual understanding.
The impressive results of Dhirubhai Ambani International School can be attributed to the vision and leadership of its esteemed founders, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Under their guidance, the school has consistently strived for excellence in education, fostering an environment that encourages students to reach their full potential. The school's commitment to holistic, future-ready education has yielded remarkable results, as evident in the ICSE 2025 examination.
Girls outperformed in ICSE 2025 exam
Nationally, the ICSE exam results showcased a high pass percentage, with 29,254 out of 29,282 candidates passing, yielding a total pass rate of 99.90%. Notably, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 99.92% compared to 99.89% for boys. In Maharashtra, where 270 schools presented candidates for the exam, the pass percentage was also 99.90%.
The ICSE examination was held in 67 written subjects, including 20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and 1 classical language. The results demonstrate the students' proficiency in various subjects and their ability to excel in a range of disciplines.
Dhirubhai Ambani International School's exceptional performance in the ICSE 2025 examination is a testament to the institution's commitment to academic excellence. The school's top performers, Anoushka Tandon and Rihaan Sodhani, who secured 99.6% marks, along with other high achievers, have set a high standard for their peers. The school's leadership, under the guidance of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, continues to inspire students to strive for excellence and achieve remarkable results.
