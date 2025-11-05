FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
GOOD News for Jobseekers: Territorial Army Rally 2025 notification released; 1529 vacancies, opportunities for 8th, 10th and 12th pass; Check details here

The Territorial Army is a part of the Indian Army, and it provides an opportunity for citizens to serve the nation while pursuing their civilian careers. Here's all you need to know.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 09:46 AM IST

GOOD News for Jobseekers: Territorial Army Rally 2025 notification released; 1529 vacancies, opportunities for 8th, 10th and 12th pass; Check details here
The Territorial Army has released a new notification for the recruitment of 1,529 posts under the Territorial Army Rally 2025. The recruitment process will be conducted through an offline rally, and the notification was published in the employment newspaper from November 1 to 7. The Territorial Army is a part of the Indian Army, and it provides an opportunity for citizens to serve the nation while pursuing their civilian careers.

Eligibility criteria for Territorial Army recruitment

The eligibility criteria for the Territorial Army recruitment vary depending on the post. For some posts, the minimum educational qualification required is 8th pass with 33% marks in each subject, while for others, it is 10th or 12th pass with specific percentage requirements.

The age limit for the recruitment is between 18 and 45 years. The physical standards for the recruitment include specific height and chest requirements for both men and women. For men, the minimum height required is 160 cm, and the chest should be 77 cm without expansion and 82 cm with expansion. For women, the minimum height required is 157 cm.

What is the age limit?

The physical standards for the recruitment are specific and vary depending on the category. For example, candidates from the eastern Himalayan region, or those belonging to certain communities such as Gorkhas, Garhwalis, and Ladakhis, are eligible for relaxation in height.

The age limit for the recruitment is between 18 and 45 years, and the candidates must be physically fit to perform the duties required of a Territorial Army soldier.

Selection process for Territorial Army recruitment

The selection process for the Territorial Army recruitment includes a written exam, physical efficiency test, medical examination, and document verification. The candidates who clear the written exam will be called for a physical efficiency test, which will assess their physical fitness.

The medical examination will be conducted to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to perform the duties required of a Territorial Army soldier. The document verification will be conducted to verify the authenticity of the documents submitted by the candidates.

Unit-wise posts and educational qualification

The recruitment is being conducted for various units, including the 107 Infantry Battalion, 113 Infantry Battalion, 119 Infantry Battalion, 121 Infantry Battalion, and others. The educational qualification required for each unit varies, and the candidates are advised to check the official notification for specific details. For example, the 164 Infantry Battalion (TA) (Home & Hearth) Naga has 437 posts, while the 165 Infantry Battalion (TA) (Home & Hearth) Assam has 360 posts.

Required documents for Territorial Army recruitment

The candidates who are applying for the Territorial Army recruitment must submit specific documents, including a birth certificate or 10th marksheet, educational certificates and mark sheets, domicile certificate, caste certificate, character certificate, marriage/unmarried certificate, and others. The documents must be verified and attested by the concerned authorities, and the candidates must ensure that they have all the required documents before applying for the recruitment.

The recruitment process is expected to be highly competitive, and the candidates who are interested in applying for the Territorial Army recruitment must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and have the required documents. The candidates are advised to check the official notification for specific details and to apply for the recruitment process accordingly.

How to apply?

Check step-by-step process for filling form:

Step 1: Application will be offline.

Step 2: Reach the rally site of the designated unit.

Step 3: Register with the officer present there.

Step 4: Submit all necessary documents for verification.

Step 5: Take physical test, medical and written exam.

Step 6: Successful candidates will be included in the final merit list.

