Good news for CBSE students! Board changes guidelines – Check here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all exam centre in-charges that the examination of class 12 students will now be conducted for three hours.

Earlier, one and a half hours was set for the first experimental examination. The board had issued guidelines for the practical examination on February 24, which has been revised on March 8.

According to the former treasurer of CBSE Patliputra Sahodaya – A K Nag, this will facilitate students as they will be able to solve the questions in a better way. The practical examination of class 12 is being conducted from March 2. The board has directed that the practical examination should be made compulsory for 10 days before the main examination.

At the same time, CBSE’s 12th theoretical examination will be held from April 26.

As per Science teacher Dr. A K Rai, during the CBSE term one exam, the time duration of one and a half hours was fixed for the practical exam, but now the board has increased the time to three hours. This will give students enough time to answer questions. It will also impact the results as students will be able to answer copies in a better manner.