Goa SSC result 2023 released: Class 10th term 1 scores out on result1.gbshse.in, check direct link

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa Class 10th results 2023 on its official website. Students who are awaiting their Goa SSC term 1 results 2023 can now download their scores from the official website.

The Goa State Board declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) term 1 result today, February 8. Students can check the Goa board term 1 result 2022 Class 10 from the official website - result1.gbshse.in. Students can also check their results through the direct link mentioned below.

Candidates also have the option of raising an issue with their OMR sheets and applying for the OMR re-verification for the Goa SSC term 1 results 2023. Candidates can raise issues against the OMR sheet till February 17, 2023.

Goa Board Result 2023: Check direct link for SSC term 1 result

Goa Board Result 2023 direct link

How to download Goa class 10th term 1 result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of GBSHSE Goa board - result1.gbshse.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, login using your credentials such as seat number, school index, and date of birth.

Step 3: Your Goa Class 10th Term 1 result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Check and download GBSHSE 10th results for future reference.

Step 5: If there are any discrepancies with the board result, one can also apply for the OMR re-verification option.

Students who want to raise an issue with the OMR sheets and apply for the OMR re-verification option will be required to pay Rs 25 per response while submitting the re-verification request. The term 1 result only includes the response sheets of the students, while the scorecard will be released after the term 2 results are out.

