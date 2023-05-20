Goa SSC Board Result 2023: See how to check, direct link, other details here

Goa SSC Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the Class 10 result at 4:30 pm today (May 20). The Goa Board SSC Result 2023 will be declared at the official website of -- results.gbshsegoa.net.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the Goa Board Class 10th Exam 2023 will be able to check their results from the official website. To log in to the result portal, candidates will need their seat number, school index number, and date of birth.

Goa SSC Result 2023: How to check

Vist the official website-- results.gbshsegoa.net

Click on the link that says, SSC Result 2023

Entre the required details

Check your result

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Goa SSC Board Result 2023: Exam details

The Goa Board Class 10th exams were held in two terms this year. The result for second term has been released now, exams for which were conducted in April 2023. The Goa SSC first-term exams were conducted in November 2022.

Goa SSC Result 2023: Number of students appeared

This year, over 20,000 students appeared for the Goa SSC exam. Of the 20,476 students who appeared for the Goa SSC Term 2 exam 2023, 10,074 were girls and 10,402 were boys.