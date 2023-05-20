Search icon
Goa Board SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Know all important details on the Goa Class 10 board result

Goa Board SSC or Class 10 result 2023 has been declared at the official website for over 20,000 students who took the exam. Read below to know all important details of the Goa Board SSC Result 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Goa SSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the Class 10 result 2023 on Saturday (May 20). Candidates who took the Goa Board Class 10 exam 2023 can now check their Goar board result from the official website --results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Goa Board SSC or Class 10th Result has been declared for over 20,000 students who appeared for the Goa SSC exam. Candidates must note that to log in to the result portal, candidates will need their seat number, school index number, and date of birth. 

Candidates can also CLICK HERE to check all import details on the Goa Board SSC Result 2023. 

Goa SSC Result 2023: How to check 

  • Vist the official website-- results.gbshsegoa.net
  • Click on the link that says, SSC Result 2023
  • Enter the required details 
  • Download and keep a print out of the same for future reference. 

