Goa Board SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Know all important details on the Goa Class 10 board result

Goa SSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the Class 10 result 2023 on Saturday (May 20). Candidates who took the Goa Board Class 10 exam 2023 can now check their Goar board result from the official website --results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Goa Board SSC or Class 10th Result has been declared for over 20,000 students who appeared for the Goa SSC exam. Candidates must note that to log in to the result portal, candidates will need their seat number, school index number, and date of birth.

Candidates can also CLICK HERE to check all import details on the Goa Board SSC Result 2023.

Goa SSC Result 2023: How to check