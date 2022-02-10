Goa Board SSC Result 2021-22: GBSHSE releases class 10 result on gbshse.gov.in - Details here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa board Class 10 result on the official website. GBSHSE SSC Term 1 result is available on the GBSHSE official website, gbshse.gov.in. The GBSHSE Class 10 result can be provided by their respective school administration.
A notification on the official website “SSC First Term Examination Marks can be downloaded from Institutional Login”.
GBSHSE Class 10 term 1 result: Steps to check
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Direct link