Goa Board SSC Result 2021-22: GBSHSE releases class 10 result on gbshse.gov.in - Details here

GBSHSE Class 10 term 1 result: Goa Board Class 10 result is available on the official website-- gbshse.gov.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa board Class 10 result on the official website. GBSHSE SSC Term 1 result is available on the GBSHSE official website, gbshse.gov.in. The GBSHSE Class 10 result can be provided by their respective school administration.

A notification on the official website “SSC First Term Examination Marks can be downloaded from Institutional Login”.

GBSHSE Class 10 term 1 result: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official GBSHSE website-- gbshse.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on Institutions login link
  3. A new login page will appear
  4. Enter your user name and password
  5. Click on sign in and access the result

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Direct link

