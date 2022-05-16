Goa Board SSC, HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE releases class 12th term 1 result at gbshse.info, know how to download marksheet

File photo

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result of Goa Board 12th Exam 2022 today (May 16, 2022). Students can download the Goa Board HSSC results through the official website - gbshse.info. The steps and direct link to download Term 1 results have been shared below.

Goa Board HSSC Exam 2022 for Term 1 exams were conducted from December 2021 to January 2022. Goa Board Term 2 exams are currently underway.

Goa Board Result 2022: How to download SSC, HSSC marks

Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education - gbshse.info. Click on the 'SSC, HSC Marks 2022 for Term 1 exams can now be downloaded' link available on the homepage. Enter your login details as asked. Goa Board Result 2022 for HSSC Term 1 exams will appear on the screen. Download Goa Board Result and take a print a copy for future references.

Goa Board SSC Result of nearly 25,000 students and 15,000 students for GBSHSE HSSC Results have been declared. Candidates can download Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 marks for Term 1 exams through the official website.