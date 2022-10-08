Goa Board SSC, HSC Exam 2023 date sheet released: Here's how to check Goa class 10, 12 board dates

Goa Board exam 2023 dates | Photo: PTI

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam dates on the official website-- gbshse.in. The Goa Class 10, 12 board examination 2023 will commence on November 10.

The Goa Board class 12 first-term examination 2023 is scheduled to end on November 23 and the Goa Board class 10 board exam will end on November 29. The HSSC and SSC examination will commence at 2:30 pm.

The pre-vocational and CWSB special courses will begin on March 13, 2023, while the practical exams for science (general and CWSN), geography, and history will begin on March 1, 2023. The National Skill Development Council, located in New Delhi, will be conducting the practical exam for NSQF subjects beginning on March 3.

The practical exams for the Class 12 General and Vocational streams will begin on February 1, 2023, and the practical exams for NSQF subjects will begin by February 7, according to the notification.

