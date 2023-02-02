Search icon
Goa Board Result 2023: GBSHSE Class 12th Term 1 result OMR reverification link activated, direct link here

GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 is available on the official website-- result1.gbshse.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

File photo

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Term 1 exam result 2023. GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 is available on the official website-- result1.gbshse.in. 

The Goa board has released the response sheet and answer key for the Term 1 test. Students can check their marks, and if there are any discrepancies, they can seek a re-verification. Students who submit a request for re-verification will be charged Rs 25 for each response. The deadline to raise objections is February 8, 2023.

Students can access the OMR Reverification Request Portal by entering their seat number, school index, and date of birth.  

Goa board Result 2022 Reverification: How to apply

  • Visit the official website-result1.gbshse.in
  • Click on the "OMR REVERIFICATION FOR HSSC 2023" link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter the details including seat number, school index, and date of birth.
  • Access the OMR Reverification Request Portal
  • Submit your representation and pay the asked fee
  • Save the page for future references

Goa board Result 2022 Reverification: direct link

